Retired Cop Arrested in Passport Fraud Case

A retired police constable, Sanjay Jagtap, has been arrested for allegedly approving a passport application with forged documents. The incident surfaced after a complainant pointed out discrepancies, leading to an investigation. Jagtap, who retired on October 31, has been taken into police custody for further inquiry.

A retired police constable, Sanjay Jagtap, has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in a passport fraud case. The arrest follows accusations that he approved a fraudulent passport application without verifying the necessary documents.

The case unfolded when the passport process could not be completed, prompting a complainant to alert the authorities about the forged documents. The scrutiny of the submitted papers led to Jagtap's arrest.

Jagtap, who retired from Dahisar police station on October 31, was recently transferred to the Malad police station. He was detained on Tuesday and has been placed in police custody as investigations continue.

