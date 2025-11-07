Supreme Court's Busy Agenda: From Stray Dogs to High-Profile Legal Battles

The Supreme Court tackled a slew of pressing issues this Friday, taking significant action across various societal concerns. One highlight includes directing the relocation of stray dogs in high-traffic areas, citing a noticeable rise in dog-bite incidents within places such as educational campuses, hospitals, and railway stations.

In another development, the Supreme Court addressed the aftermath of an Air India Dreamliner crash, reassuring family members of the chief pilot that no blame falls on him for the tragic event that claimed 260 lives. Meanwhile, the court also turned its attention to significant political matters, agreeing to hear cases related to electoral roll revisions and dismissing a plea concerning the reconstruction of a mosque in Madhya Pradesh.

Environmental issues also made headlines with the court questioning the Rajasthan government over a challenge to an NGT order regarding the polluted Jojari river. Additionally, the court directed the National Board of Examinations to clarify its policy on publishing NEET-PG exam answer keys. These varied cases underline the Supreme Court's critical role in shaping policy and addressing diverse societal challenges.