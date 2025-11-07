Supreme Court to Hear Mohammad Shami's Maintenance Battle

In a significant legal move, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to renowned cricketer Mohammad Shami, prompted by a petition filed by his estranged wife. She is advocating for an increase in interim maintenance for herself and their child.

The plea, challenging earlier rulings by the Calcutta High Court, highlights the financial disparity, emphasizing Shami's Rs 48 crore income reported in his Income Tax Return for 2021-22. His wife aims to secure Rs 7 lakh monthly for herself and Rs 3 lakh for their daughter, contending that current awards are insufficient.

This legal battle traces back to 2018 when allegations of domestic violence were formally registered, eventually leading to ongoing maintenance disputes. The Supreme Court's decision in this high-profile case could set broader precedents for maintenance claims in similar circumstances.