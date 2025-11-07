TEC and IIT Bombay Partner to Drive India’s Leadership in 6G, AI, and Global Telecom Standards

In a major step toward accelerating India’s leadership in advanced telecommunications and global standardisation, the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC)—the technical wing of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India—has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay). The collaboration will focus on joint studies, indigenous research, and technical contributions to cutting-edge telecom technologies, including 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Next Generation Networks (NGN), VoIP, and beyond.

MoU Signed on 7th November 2025

The agreement was formally signed on 7th November 2025 at IIT Bombay by Shri Amit Kumar Srivastava, Deputy Director General (Mobile Technologies), TEC, and Prof. Sachin Patwardhan, Dean (R&D), IIT Bombay. The event was witnessed by senior dignitaries including Shri Syed Tausif Abbas, Senior DDG and Head of TEC, Sh. Jitendra B. Chavan, DDG (WR TEC), Mumbai, and Prof. Prasanna S. Chaporkar of the Electrical Engineering Department at IIT Bombay.

This strategic partnership lays the foundation for a structured collaboration model between TEC and IITB to jointly advance research and standardisation efforts, especially in the context of emerging telecom technologies.

Key Objectives of the Collaboration

The primary aim of this MoU is to strengthen India’s participation in international standards bodies such as the ITU-T (International Telecommunication Union – Telecommunication Standardization Sector) and 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project), while developing India-centric standards and test frameworks to boost indigenous capabilities.

1. 6G Technology Research and Standardisation

Collaborative studies into 6G architecture and enabling technologies.

Active technical contributions to pre-standardisation research and international standardisation bodies.

Strategic inputs to 3GPP working groups and global technology forums.

2. Telecom Core Networks

In-depth joint studies into core network design, performance optimisation, and interoperability.

Development of frameworks to enhance network reliability and scalability.

3. AI-Driven Telecom Solutions

Research on AI applications in telecommunications, including intelligent network management, predictive maintenance, and automation.

Establishing a roadmap for AI-native capabilities in future 6G ecosystems.

4. Satellite Communication Systems

Development of low-cost, indigenous satellite terminals tailored for rural connectivity and remote sensing.

Focus on scalable solutions to bridge the digital divide in underserved regions.

5. Signalling Protocols and Network Requirements

Joint technical input into signalling mechanisms for NGN, VoIP, IMT-2020/2030, and network slicing.

Creation of India-specific signalling architecture frameworks for next-generation deployments.

Advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat and Global Influence

The collaboration between TEC and IIT Bombay directly aligns with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by:

Fostering indigenous innovation in telecom hardware and software.

Reducing dependency on imports and foreign standards.

Empowering local industry with tested frameworks and Indian-origin solutions.

Securing India’s critical communications infrastructure through homegrown technologies.

This initiative also aims to boost India’s visibility and influence within international telecom standardisation platforms, thereby amplifying India's voice in the future evolution of global digital communications.

Looking Ahead

With the global race toward 6G already underway, India’s strategic investment in research and standards through this MoU ensures the country is not merely a consumer of technology but a key contributor. By leveraging IIT Bombay’s academic excellence and TEC’s policy and technical depth, the partnership holds transformative potential for India’s telecom future.