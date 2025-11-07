Bogus Currency and Fake Gold Racket Busted in Thane

In a significant crackdown, Thane police arrested a man for orchestrating a scam involving fake currency and counterfeit gold biscuits, an official confirmed on Friday.

The suspect exploited these fraudulent items to entice victims into making minor investments with the promise of substantial returns, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint from Nitesh Harishchandra Shelke, who was deceived into expecting Rs 3 lakh in returns for a Rs 1 lakh investment. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Sanjay Kumar Pakaudilal Bharti on November 3, discovering fake currency notes labeled as 'Bharatiya Bachcho Ka Bank' and 38 imitation gold biscuits. The search for an accomplice continues.

