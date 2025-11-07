Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling: Redefining Stray Dog Policies

Former Union minister Vijay Goel praised the Supreme Court's order to remove stray dogs from public places, citing risks to tourism. The court's decision addresses rising dog bite incidents by directing the relocation of stray animals. Goel supports adoption and calls for a 'no street dogs' policy.

The Supreme Court's directive to remove stray dogs from public spaces has been hailed as 'historic' by former Union minister Vijay Goel, who argues that the presence of such animals poses a threat to the tourism industry.

Goel, known for his efforts against stray dogs, has long advocated for their removal from areas such as housing societies, parks, airports, and tourist destinations. He cites a recent incident where foreign coaches were bitten at a major sports venue as detrimental to India's image.

The court also noted an alarming increase in dog attacks at places like educational centers and hospitals, ordering the relocation of these animals to shelters. Goel encourages dog lovers to adopt and care for these animals in proper facilities.

