Fake Cops Hold Former Mayor in Digital Siege

Former Aligarh Mayor, Shakuntala Bharti, fell victim to a digital scam where fraudsters posing as Delhi Police officers kept her under 'digital arrest' for three days. The scammers accused her of financial fraud in Mumbai and demanded Rs 50 lakh. Bharti filed a complaint, prompting a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A former Aligarh Mayor has filed a formal complaint against fraudsters who unlawfully kept her under 'digital arrest' for a span of three days, according to law enforcement reports on Friday.

Shakuntala Bharti, a BJP figure, revealed that on November 3, she was contacted via WhatsApp by an individual masquerading as a Delhi Police official. The imposter accused Bharti of being linked to a financial scam uncovered during a Mumbai investigation, with her Aadhaar card allegedly tied to significant monetary deposits.

Feeling threatened, she reported the scam to the Delhi Gate police after the perpetrators demanded Rs 50 lakh. The police have since initiated an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

