Former Delhi Minister Declared Absconder by Rae Bareli Court

An MP-MLA Court in Rae Bareli has declared former Delhi Minister Somnath Bharti an absconder for not appearing in a 2021 case. A non-bailable warrant has been issued. The case involves alleged misconduct with police and is pending since 2021. The next hearing is set for November 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:07 IST
Somnath Bharti
  • Country:
  • India

An MP-MLA Court in Rae Bareli has declared former Delhi Law and Justice Minister Somnath Bharti an absconder after he failed to appear for a hearing related to a 2021 case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr. Vivek Kumar issued a non-bailable warrant and a notice under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code, following Bharti's absence. The hearing has been rescheduled to November 13.

The case against Bharti involves alleged misconduct with police at a Delhi guest house. Despite securing bail, Bharti has repeatedly failed to appear in court, according to Special Public Prosecutor Sandeep Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

