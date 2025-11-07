Former Delhi Minister Declared Absconder by Rae Bareli Court

An MP-MLA Court in Rae Bareli has declared former Delhi Law and Justice Minister Somnath Bharti an absconder after he failed to appear for a hearing related to a 2021 case.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr. Vivek Kumar issued a non-bailable warrant and a notice under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code, following Bharti's absence. The hearing has been rescheduled to November 13.

The case against Bharti involves alleged misconduct with police at a Delhi guest house. Despite securing bail, Bharti has repeatedly failed to appear in court, according to Special Public Prosecutor Sandeep Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)