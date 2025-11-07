Former Delhi Minister Declared Absconder by Rae Bareli Court
An MP-MLA Court in Rae Bareli has declared former Delhi Minister Somnath Bharti an absconder for not appearing in a 2021 case. A non-bailable warrant has been issued. The case involves alleged misconduct with police and is pending since 2021. The next hearing is set for November 13.
An MP-MLA Court in Rae Bareli has declared former Delhi Law and Justice Minister Somnath Bharti an absconder after he failed to appear for a hearing related to a 2021 case.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr. Vivek Kumar issued a non-bailable warrant and a notice under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code, following Bharti's absence. The hearing has been rescheduled to November 13.
The case against Bharti involves alleged misconduct with police at a Delhi guest house. Despite securing bail, Bharti has repeatedly failed to appear in court, according to Special Public Prosecutor Sandeep Kumar Singh.
