Delhi High Court's Pivotal Decisions: A Friday Recap
The Delhi High Court made significant rulings on Friday, including a split verdict on MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's plea, response sought for Balwan Khokhar's furlough request, an order to remove deepfake videos of journalist Rajat Sharma, and upheld rules about furlough eligibility for convicts.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court issued a series of important rulings this Friday. Among them was a split verdict on a plea by imprisoned Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh. The plea involved costs associated with attending Parliament while in custody, with differing judge opinions on entitlement and transportation costs.
In another case, the court sought the Delhi government's response on a furlough plea filed by former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar. Convicted for life in an anti-Sikh riots case, Khokhar seeks release to rebuild his social ties.
The court also directed Google LLC to remove YouTube channels hosting deepfake videos of journalist Rajat Sharma. Additionally, it upheld a rule requiring a one-year watch period for convicts before furlough eligibility post-conviction appeal dismissals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Upholds 'Watch Period' for Convicts Seeking Furlough
Delhi High Court Notifies Government Over 1984 Riots Convict's Furlough Plea
Delhi High Court Considers Furlough Plea in Historical Riots Case
Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Vikas Yadav's Furlough Plea
Legal Battle over Furlough: Vikas Yadav's Plea in High Court