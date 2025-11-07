Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Pivotal Decisions: A Friday Recap

The Delhi High Court made significant rulings on Friday, including a split verdict on MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's plea, response sought for Balwan Khokhar's furlough request, an order to remove deepfake videos of journalist Rajat Sharma, and upheld rules about furlough eligibility for convicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:48 IST
Delhi High Court's Pivotal Decisions: A Friday Recap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court issued a series of important rulings this Friday. Among them was a split verdict on a plea by imprisoned Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh. The plea involved costs associated with attending Parliament while in custody, with differing judge opinions on entitlement and transportation costs.

In another case, the court sought the Delhi government's response on a furlough plea filed by former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar. Convicted for life in an anti-Sikh riots case, Khokhar seeks release to rebuild his social ties.

The court also directed Google LLC to remove YouTube channels hosting deepfake videos of journalist Rajat Sharma. Additionally, it upheld a rule requiring a one-year watch period for convicts before furlough eligibility post-conviction appeal dismissals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Samir Modi's Plea to Quash Rape Case FIR

Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Samir Modi's Plea to Quash Rape Case FIR

 India
2
European Shares Drop Amid Market Jitters and ITV-Sky Media Talks

European Shares Drop Amid Market Jitters and ITV-Sky Media Talks

 Global
3
Massive Voter Roll Revamp Underway in West Bengal

Massive Voter Roll Revamp Underway in West Bengal

 India
4
Environmental Policy Tug-of-War: Navigating the HFC Regulatory Rollback

Environmental Policy Tug-of-War: Navigating the HFC Regulatory Rollback

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025