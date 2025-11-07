Delhi High Court's Pivotal Decisions: A Friday Recap

The Delhi High Court issued a series of important rulings this Friday. Among them was a split verdict on a plea by imprisoned Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh. The plea involved costs associated with attending Parliament while in custody, with differing judge opinions on entitlement and transportation costs.

In another case, the court sought the Delhi government's response on a furlough plea filed by former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar. Convicted for life in an anti-Sikh riots case, Khokhar seeks release to rebuild his social ties.

The court also directed Google LLC to remove YouTube channels hosting deepfake videos of journalist Rajat Sharma. Additionally, it upheld a rule requiring a one-year watch period for convicts before furlough eligibility post-conviction appeal dismissals.

(With inputs from agencies.)