Left Menu

Trump Administration Challenges Judge's Order on SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown

The Trump administration has appealed to block a judge's ruling mandating full November SNAP benefits during the government shutdown. Despite the legal dispute, some states like Wisconsin have begun distributing payments, bringing relief to beneficiaries amid ongoing uncertainty affecting millions of low-income Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:31 IST
Trump Administration Challenges Judge's Order on SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is striving to counter a judge's directive that mandates the distribution of November's full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the ongoing government shutdown.

On Friday, the administration requested the federal appeals court to intervene, seeking to halt the court's directive to disburse funds beyond the available contingency reserves.

This legal action contrasts with developments in states like Wisconsin, where spokesperson Britt Cudaback has confirmed that some recipients reported receiving their SNAP payments overnight, albeit the wrangling prolongs a period of uncertainty affecting the food security of approximately 1 in 8 Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Bodies Exchanged Amid Tensions

Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Bodies Exchanged Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Leadership Shakeup at Panasonic: Manish Sharma Resigns

Leadership Shakeup at Panasonic: Manish Sharma Resigns

 India
3
Early Winter Chill Sweeps Across Eastern U.S.

Early Winter Chill Sweeps Across Eastern U.S.

 Global
4
Thrills and Spills: Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Steams Ahead

Thrills and Spills: Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Steams Ahead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025