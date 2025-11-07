Trump Administration Challenges Judge's Order on SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown
The Trump administration has appealed to block a judge's ruling mandating full November SNAP benefits during the government shutdown. Despite the legal dispute, some states like Wisconsin have begun distributing payments, bringing relief to beneficiaries amid ongoing uncertainty affecting millions of low-income Americans.
The Trump administration is striving to counter a judge's directive that mandates the distribution of November's full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the ongoing government shutdown.
On Friday, the administration requested the federal appeals court to intervene, seeking to halt the court's directive to disburse funds beyond the available contingency reserves.
This legal action contrasts with developments in states like Wisconsin, where spokesperson Britt Cudaback has confirmed that some recipients reported receiving their SNAP payments overnight, albeit the wrangling prolongs a period of uncertainty affecting the food security of approximately 1 in 8 Americans.
