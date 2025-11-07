Left Menu

Youth Urged to Choose Legal Channels for Overseas Opportunities

Surinder Bhagat, Protector General of Emigrants, emphasized legal immigration pathways during an outreach program in Punjab. The initiative, organized by the CBC, aimed to educate the youth on safe overseas employment. An informative campaign, including pamphlets and hashtags, was launched to highlight risks of illegal migration.

In Punjab, Surinder Bhagat, Protector General of Emigrants, urged the youth to pursue legal avenues when considering employment overseas, warning against illegal practices.

Speaking at a program on 'Safe and Legal Mobility', Bhagat stressed the importance of verifying travel agents' credentials, underlining how critical it is for prospective immigrants to be informed.

The event, initiated by the CBC and other local bodies, included informative publications and highlighted digital campaigns to promote structured and lawful overseas employment opportunities.

