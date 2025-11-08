Cornell's $250M Research Funds Restored Amid Ideological Showdown

Cornell University announced a crucial agreement with the Trump administration to restore over $250 million in previously frozen research funds. The decision comes amidst broader government scrutiny on ideological grounds, especially targeting elite U.S. institutions.

As part of the settlement, Cornell committed to concessions such as providing undergraduate admissions data, aiming to address accusations of antisemitism and discrimination in admissions. Although required to pay $30 million and allocate the same amount towards agricultural research, the university maintains its stance that it hasn't violated civil rights laws.

This development is part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies at top-tier universities. While Education Secretary Linda McMahon sees this as a victory against perceived divisive policies, Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff welcomed the agreement, hoping to alleviate financial burdens and preserve academic autonomy.

