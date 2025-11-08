Left Menu

Court Mandates Full SNAP Benefits Amidst Government Shutdown

A federal appeals court orders the Trump administration to fully provide SNAP benefits during the government shutdown. Despite the administration's appeal for partial payments, many states have successfully distributed full benefits, though uncertainty persists for many low-income Americans reliant on this vital assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 08-11-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 05:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, a federal appeals court has mandated the administration led by President Donald Trump to disburse full SNAP benefits for November, even amidst an ongoing U.S. government shutdown. This court order ensures the provision of essential food aid to millions of Americans who rely heavily on these benefits.

The Trump administration, facing budget constraints, sought to limit SNAP disbursements to partial payments, arguing the limitations of a contingency fund. However, states moved swiftly to comply with the court's directive. Governors from states including California, Wisconsin, and Oregon reported the issuance of full benefits to eligible recipients.

Despite these efforts, concern and uncertainty linger for numerous SNAP beneficiaries, who stress the critical importance of these funds. This is especially poignant for families and caregivers struggling to meet basic needs amid rising food costs, further exacerbated by delayed federal guidance.

