UPDATE 1-Ukrainian drones hit electricity substation in northern Russia, governor says

Three Ukrainian drones hit an electricity substation in the northern Russian region of Vologda overnight, regional governor Georgy Filimonov said on Saturday.

Damage to the substation is being assessed, but electrical supplies in the region, which is located north of Moscow and around 1,900 km (1,180 miles) from Ukraine, are continuing uninterrupted, Filimonov said in a post on Telegram. Separately, two people were wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a residential building in the Russian city of Saratov, local governor Roman Busargin said in a statement on Telegram.

Saratov, an industrial city on the Volga river 625 km (388 miles) from the Ukrainian border, has been repeatedly struck by Ukrainian drones since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into its neighbour in February 2022. The more sparsely populated Vologda region, by contrast, has not been a regular target of Ukrainian strikes.

In total, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that it had downed 83 drones overnight, mostly over regions bordering Ukraine.

