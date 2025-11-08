Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Ukrainian drones hit electricity substation in northern Russia, governor says

Three Ukrainian drones hit an electricity substation in the northern Russian region of Vologda overnight, regional governor Georgy Filimonov said on Saturday. Damage to the substation is being assessed, but electrical supplies in the region, which is located north of Moscow and around 1,900 km (1,180 miles) from Ukraine, are continuing uninterrupted, Filimonov said in a post on Telegram.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 13:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Ukrainian drones hit electricity substation in northern Russia, governor says

Three Ukrainian drones hit an electricity substation in the northern Russian region of Vologda overnight, regional governor Georgy Filimonov said on Saturday.

Damage to the substation is being assessed, but electrical supplies in the region, which is located north of Moscow and around 1,900 km (1,180 miles) from Ukraine, are continuing uninterrupted, Filimonov said in a post on Telegram. Separately, two people were wounded when a Ukrainian drone hit a residential building in the Russian city of Saratov, local governor Roman Busargin said in a statement on Telegram.

Saratov, an industrial city on the Volga river 625 km (388 miles) from the Ukrainian border, has been repeatedly struck by Ukrainian drones since Russia ordered tens of thousands of troops into its neighbour in February 2022. The more sparsely populated Vologda region, by contrast, has not been a regular target of Ukrainian strikes.

In total, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that it had downed 83 drones overnight, mostly over regions bordering Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

 India
2
Unlike typical bypoll, Jubilee Hills witnesses fierce contest between Cong, BRS, BJP

Unlike typical bypoll, Jubilee Hills witnesses fierce contest between Cong, ...

 India
3
Mother, daughter found dead at home after 'robbery' in Rajasthan's Kota

Mother, daughter found dead at home after 'robbery' in Rajasthan's Kota

 India
4
Tanzania police seek to arrest opposition leaders after protests

Tanzania police seek to arrest opposition leaders after protests

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025