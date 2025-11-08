Left Menu

UP: Man beaten to death by sons over land dispute

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 08-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 17:57 IST
A 60-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his sons in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi over a property dispute, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Karari area on Friday night, they said.

According to the police, Durga Prasad wanted to transfer land ownership to his daughter-in-law. When he refused to give a share to two of his sons, Virendra and Vimlesh, they allegedly attacked him with sticks.

His elder son, Gyan, who tried to intervene, was also injured.

Durga Prasad succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the district hospital, while Gyan was referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj.

The police said a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's wife, and both accused are absconding.

Further probe is underway.

