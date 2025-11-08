Left Menu

Delhi court acquits man accused of dowry death

The prosecution had alleged that Abhishek treated her wife, Kashak, with cruelty on July 15, 2024, which led her to take the extreme step.In an order dated October 27, the court said, It is held that charges could not be proved against the accused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 17:58 IST
Delhi court acquits man accused of dowry death
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted a man who was accused of subjecting her wife to cruelty for dowry, leading her to commit suicide last year, saying the charges could not be proved against him.

Additional Sessions Judge Rajinder Kumar was hearing the case against Abhishek. The prosecution had alleged that Abhishek treated her wife, Kashak, with cruelty on July 15, 2024, which led her to take the extreme step.

In an order dated October 27, the court said, ''It is held that charges could not be proved against the accused. For want of evidence, the accused is entitled to be acquitted of the charges framed against him. The accused is held not guilty.'' It was alleged by the prosecution that within seven months of marriage, the woman was subjected to cruelty and harassment over a demand for dowry.

The court noted that the material produced by the prosecution was not sufficient to hold the accused guilty.

It said, ''The evidence led or to be led by other witnesses, including that of the mother, father, aunt and brother of the deceased, was not sufficient to hold the accused guilty.'' The FIR in the case was filed by the Prem Nagar police station under sections 80(2) (dowry death) and 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12,000 litres of ‘adulterated’ petrol seized in J’khand’s Godda district

12,000 litres of ‘adulterated’ petrol seized in J’khand’s Godda district

 India
2
JD Vance hopes his Hindu wife converts to Christianity, sparking debate on interfaith marriage

JD Vance hopes his Hindu wife converts to Christianity, sparking debate on i...

 United States
3
DDA to upgrade Roshanara Club in north Delhi

DDA to upgrade Roshanara Club in north Delhi

 India
4
Khera's 'katta' remarks show Cong's frustration as NDA set to retain power in Bihar: BJP

Khera's 'katta' remarks show Cong's frustration as NDA set to retain power i...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025