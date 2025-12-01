Drama or Democracy? Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Accountability

In a fierce rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee declared that seeking accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is far from theatrics. His comments followed Modi's critique of the opposition's behavior in Parliament, calling it a 'stage for drama.'

Banerjee argued that calling for scrutiny of the SIR exercise, which allegedly resulted in 40 deaths, isn't undue dramatics but a demand for transparency. He accused the Election Commission of oversight failures and the BJP of selective outrage on various issues, including voter roll mishaps and unaddressed security concerns.

Highlighting the importance of holding the government accountable, Banerjee alleged financial misconduct against Bengal by the Centre. He assured that the opposition would persist in their questioning, both inside and outside the parliamentary framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)