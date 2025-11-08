Left Menu

Probe ordered after videos show inmates using phones, TV at Parappana Agrahara prison

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:31 IST
Probe ordered after videos show inmates using phones, TV at Parappana Agrahara prison
  • Country:
  • India

Prison authorities on Saturday launched a probe after purported videos surfaced on social media showing inmates at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison allegedly watching television and using Android phones, official sources said.

In the purported videos, several inmates appeared to be receiving special privileges, including access to electronic gadgets.

One of the clips purportedly showed Umesh Reddy, a rape convict facing multiple charges of sexual offences, using an Android phone inside the prison. A television set was also seen installed inside his barrack, sources added.

Following the circulation of these videos online, prison officials said an internal inquiry has been initiated to verify their authenticity and identify those responsible for facilitating such access.

''Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation,'' officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gurugram Police, Google Maps launch real-time traffic alerts to improve road safety

Gurugram Police, Google Maps launch real-time traffic alerts to improve road...

 India
2
Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them, say BMC officials

Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them, say BMC offic...

 India
3
BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

 India
4
Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine stock, quality patient care

Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine sto...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025