UPDATE 1-One Palestinian killed by Israeli firing in Gaza

Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and seized 251 hostages in an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 21:32 IST
One Palestinian was killed in Gaza by Israeli firing and another was wounded on Saturday, local medics and the Israeli military said, as a tenuous ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has largely held.

Gazan medical officials said the person who died was killed by Israeli firing east of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Civil defence rescuers said one Palestinian was shot and wounded by Israeli gunfire in the western Khan Younis area in the southern part of the enclave. The Israeli military said it fired after two militants crossed the yellow line, an agreed-upon demarcation that Israeli troops have been withdrawn to, and approached soldiers operating in the northern Gaza Strip, "posing an imminent threat to them".

The military said that in a separate incident in southern Gaza, a militant crossed the yellow line and approached soldiers "in a manner that posed an immediate threat to them". The U.S.-brokered Gaza truce, which left unresolved thorny issues like the disarmament of Palestinian militant group Hamas and a timeline for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, has been tested by periodic violence since it came into force on October 10.

Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and seized 251 hostages in an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 69,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, health officials in Gaza say.

