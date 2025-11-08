16 labourers injured after pickup van overturns in UP

Sixteen labourers were injured after a pickup van overturned in a village here, officials said. According to Circle Officer (Sadar) Amar Bahadur Singh, the labourers were returning to their homes in Ghorawal, Sonbhadra, after working in tomato fields along the Ganga river in the Dehat area. The accident occurred on Friday when a pickup van overturned and injured 16 labourers. Upon receiving information, police officials, including the Circle Officer and Station House Officer of Kotwali Dehat, reached the spot and arranged for the injured to be taken to the district hospital for treatment.

''Four labourers sustained serious injuries and were referred to the trauma centre at BHU, Varanasi, for advanced medical care,'' Singh said.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sunil Singh informed that the condition of 12 others is stable, and they are being treated for minor injuries.

The families of the injured workers, all residents of Ghorawal in Sonbhadra district, have been notified. Police said further legal procedures are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)