UP: Girl claims rape by madrassa maulana, medical report refutes allegation

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 09-11-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 13:45 IST
The family members of a teenage girl here alleged that she was raped by a maulana of an illegal madrassa where she was studying, a charge that was found to be untrue during medical examination, police said on Sunday.

In her complaint lodged on November 4, the mother of the 15-year-old girl alleged that Maulana Irfan Ul Qadri of Rizviya Gulshan Fatima madrassa in the old city locality in the Kotwali area raped her daughter, Circle officer Neha Tripathi said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Qadri, who is absconding, Tripathi said, adding that the police have detained his wife.

However, the girl's medical examination at the district hospital on Saturday did not confirm rape. During questioning the next day, the girl backtracked from her statement, police said.

Though the rape has not been confirmed, a detailed probe into the matter is underway, said Additional Superintendent of Police, North, Alok Singh.

It is also being probed why the girl and her family accused Qadri of rape, he said.

