Left Menu

Land Dispute Sparks Controversy at Maulana Azad University

The Telangana government issued a notice to Maulana Azad National Urdu University regarding 50 acres of unutilized land, leading to political criticism and concerns from students. The government claims it's a routine check, not land reclamation, while opposition parties and students accuse it of targeting educational institutions for commercial gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:19 IST
Land Dispute Sparks Controversy at Maulana Azad University
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has found itself in hot water after issuing a notice to the Maulana Azad National Urdu University. The issue at hand is 50 acres of land allocated to the university that has remained unused. Issued by the Ranga Reddy district administration, the notice seeks clarification on why the land, assigned in 1998, is still idle.

State officials assert that the notice is not a prelude to a land takeover but a routine measure to ensure that allocated lands fulfill their intended educational purposes. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao emphasized that the government's only intention is for the land to benefit students and the institution. However, the notice has drawn criticism from both the BJP and BRS, who accuse the state of 'eyeing' lucrative real estate owned by educational institutions.

The political tension around the land issue is mounting. Both Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home, and BRS leader K T Rama Rao have raised questions about the government's motives. Meanwhile, students at the university have organized protests, mobilizing under the MANUU Students Collective banner and demanding the notice's withdrawal. They argue that such moves undermine educational institutions and compromise future generations' access to learning resources.

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan CM Lauds Rural Employment Reform Amidst Criticism

Rajasthan CM Lauds Rural Employment Reform Amidst Criticism

 India
2
Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Opposition Demands Accountability

Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Opposition Demands Accountability

 India
3
European Allies Unite Against U.S. Greenland Ambitions

European Allies Unite Against U.S. Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4

LKP Finance Transitions: Strategic Stake in Gyftr for Fintech Ecosystem Deve...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026