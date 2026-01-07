Land Dispute Sparks Controversy at Maulana Azad University

The Telangana government has found itself in hot water after issuing a notice to the Maulana Azad National Urdu University. The issue at hand is 50 acres of land allocated to the university that has remained unused. Issued by the Ranga Reddy district administration, the notice seeks clarification on why the land, assigned in 1998, is still idle.

State officials assert that the notice is not a prelude to a land takeover but a routine measure to ensure that allocated lands fulfill their intended educational purposes. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao emphasized that the government's only intention is for the land to benefit students and the institution. However, the notice has drawn criticism from both the BJP and BRS, who accuse the state of 'eyeing' lucrative real estate owned by educational institutions.

The political tension around the land issue is mounting. Both Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home, and BRS leader K T Rama Rao have raised questions about the government's motives. Meanwhile, students at the university have organized protests, mobilizing under the MANUU Students Collective banner and demanding the notice's withdrawal. They argue that such moves undermine educational institutions and compromise future generations' access to learning resources.