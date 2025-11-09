Saudi Arabia executes two people for plotting attacks on places of worship

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that it had executed two citizens for joining a terrorist group that planned to carry out attacks on places of worship.

The two men also planned attacks against security facilities and personnel, Saudi state news agency SPA reported, citing a statement from the interior ministry.

The statement did not indicate when any of the attacks were planned to have taken place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)