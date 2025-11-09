Two youth electrocuted while cleaning vehicle in TN's Kallakurichi

Two youth died after allegedly being electrocuted at a two-wheeler water service centre in Thiyagadurgam, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Aravind (26) and Shahil (17). They reportedly came into contact with a live wire while cleaning a vehicle at the service centre, police said.

''The incident occurred late on Saturday night. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the District Government General Hospital for post-mortem,'' an official of the Thiyagadurgam police station told PTI.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

