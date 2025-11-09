Left Menu

Two youth electrocuted while cleaning vehicle in TN's Kallakurichi

Two youth died after allegedly being electrocuted at a two-wheeler water service centre in Thiyagadurgam, police said on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Aravind 26 and Shahil 17. They reportedly came into contact with a live wire while cleaning a vehicle at the service centre, police said.The incident occurred late on Saturday night.

PTI | Kallakurichi(Tn) | Updated: 09-11-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 15:58 IST
Two youth electrocuted while cleaning vehicle in TN's Kallakurichi
  • Country:
  • India

Two youth died after allegedly being electrocuted at a two-wheeler water service centre in Thiyagadurgam, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Aravind (26) and Shahil (17). They reportedly came into contact with a live wire while cleaning a vehicle at the service centre, police said.

''The incident occurred late on Saturday night. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the District Government General Hospital for post-mortem,'' an official of the Thiyagadurgam police station told PTI.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenyan activists released from Ugandan detention after Museveni confirms arrest

Kenyan activists released from Ugandan detention after Museveni confirms arr...

 Kenya
2
Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infectio...

 India
3
Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

 India
4
Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025