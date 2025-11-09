CJI, SCBA chief flag off lawyers' walkathon in Delhi

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Supreme Court Bar Association chief Vikas Singh flagged off a walkathon for lawyers on Sunday.

The 8-kilometre walk was undertaken from the apex court premises to India Gate here. The event, organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), saw participation of around 2,000 lawyers.

Senior apex court judges, including Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol were present at the event. Some judges of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court also participated in the walkathon.

As part of the event, the SCBA organised a tree plantation drive, under which judges planted saplings.

Themed 'Justice for All', the walkathon highlighted the growing pendency of cases across the country and the need for reinforcing people's faith in the justice delivery system.

With more than a crore cases clogging the judicial system, the walkathon aimed to disseminate the message of ''faster disposal of cases, with justice that is timely, meaningful and fair'', the SCBA said.

The lawyers' body also highlighted the growing role of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, particularly mediation and arbitration, as essential tools for delivering real justice. SCBA chief Vikas Singh said that by promoting alternate dispute resolution mechanisms such as mediation, the judiciary can transform the justice delivery system.

