Mega camp for Defence pensioners to renew digital life certificate to be held in Chennai on Nov 11

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 22:23 IST
A mega camp for Defence pensioners to renew their digital life certificates will be held at the Air Force Station in Tambaram near here on November 11.

Organised as part of the nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 4.0, the event will see participation from defence civilian establishments and other central government agencies, an official release said on Sunday.

The camp, jointly conducted by the Indian Air Force and the Defence Accounts Department, Chennai, will serve as a one-stop solution for life certificate renewal and grievance redressal.

Adequate arrangements have been made for various banks and 'records offices' of the Defence forces to establish their respective counters in the camp. ''They will serve as the one stop solution for the life certificates renewal and for the redressal of their grievances.'' the release said.

A digital demonstration on the renewal of life certificates would also be conducted, the release added.

