Bengaluru Cyber Fraud: Hackers Divert Rs 2.16 Crore in Deceptive Email Scam

The Bengaluru police are investigating a cyber fraud incident where hackers infiltrated email communications between Group Pharmaceuticals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, diverting Rs 2.16 crore. The hackers sent fraudulent emails with false account details, leading the payment to a fraudulent account. Efforts to recover the funds are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:30 IST
The Bengaluru police have commenced an investigation into a significant cyber fraud case involving hackers who breached official email communications between Group Pharmaceuticals in Bengaluru and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in Hyderabad. The perpetrators successfully diverted a substantial payment of Rs 2.16 crore to a fraudulent account.

The First Information Report (FIR), lodged by Mahesh Babu K from Group Pharmaceuticals, reveals the company's expectation of payment for goods supplied to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories. However, on November 3, hackers accessed the email exchanges and dispatched fraudulent messages to Dr. Reddy's finance team, impersonating Group Pharmaceuticals officials and providing deceptive bank account details.

Consequently, on November 4, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories unwittingly transferred Rs 2.16 crore to the fraudulent account. A case was registered against unknown fraudsters under the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Initial probes traced the fraudulent account to Vadodara, where the funds were swiftly dispersed. Police have frozen the primary account and are collaborating with banks to recover the diverted money.

