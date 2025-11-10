Left Menu

Mystery at Jantar Mantar: Unidentified Man Dies by Suspected Suicide

An unidentified man was found dead from a gunshot wound at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspected suicide. The scene has been cordoned off and a post-mortem is scheduled. More details are awaited as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man allegedly shot himself at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, resulting in his death on Monday, according to police reports.

Upon notification of the incident, authorities quickly responded to the scene, discovering the body with a gunshot wound. The area has been secured, and the deceased has not been identified yet.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted following legal protocols. Police are investigating to uncover the exact circumstances of the incident. A case has been registered, and further inquiries are ongoing as more information comes to light.

(With inputs from agencies.)

