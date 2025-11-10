Left Menu

Delhi Burglary Ring Busted: Police Nab Infamous 'Chhota Chicken'

A man and a scrap dealer have been arrested in southwest Delhi for burglary. Rahul, aka 'Chhota Chicken,' a known offender, and accomplice Umardeen were caught with stolen items. Their arrests have helped solve three burglary cases, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:18 IST
Delhi Burglary Ring Busted: Police Nab Infamous 'Chhota Chicken'
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals linked to a string of burglaries in the R K Puram area, authorities confirmed on Monday. The primary suspect, known by the alias 'Chhota Chicken,' is a 23-year-old resident with a criminal history spanning nine cases.

His alleged partner, Umardeen, operated as a scrap dealer in the Daryaganj area. Upon their arrest, investigators recovered a significant haul of stolen items, including gold jewelry and expensive bathroom fittings.

The arrests have reportedly closed three ongoing burglary cases. Officer testimonies revealed that Rahul, influenced by his criminal brother 'Bada Chicken,' has been implicated in numerous thefts to sustain personal vices. Investigations continue for additional recoveries and possible further arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lebanon's Army Faces Pressure: A Tug-of-War Over Hezbollah's Disarmament

Lebanon's Army Faces Pressure: A Tug-of-War Over Hezbollah's Disarmament

 Global
2
Debate Intensifies Over New Constitution Amendment Bill

Debate Intensifies Over New Constitution Amendment Bill

 India
3
Ukraine Resilient as Russia Encircles Myrnohrad

Ukraine Resilient as Russia Encircles Myrnohrad

 Ukraine
4
Kashmiri Doctor Arrested: Cache of Arms and Explosive Materials Seized

Kashmiri Doctor Arrested: Cache of Arms and Explosive Materials Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025