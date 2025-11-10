Delhi Burglary Ring Busted: Police Nab Infamous 'Chhota Chicken'

The Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals linked to a string of burglaries in the R K Puram area, authorities confirmed on Monday. The primary suspect, known by the alias 'Chhota Chicken,' is a 23-year-old resident with a criminal history spanning nine cases.

His alleged partner, Umardeen, operated as a scrap dealer in the Daryaganj area. Upon their arrest, investigators recovered a significant haul of stolen items, including gold jewelry and expensive bathroom fittings.

The arrests have reportedly closed three ongoing burglary cases. Officer testimonies revealed that Rahul, influenced by his criminal brother 'Bada Chicken,' has been implicated in numerous thefts to sustain personal vices. Investigations continue for additional recoveries and possible further arrests.

