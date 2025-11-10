Left Menu

Thailand Halts Ceasefire Deal Actions After Border Tensions Flare

Thailand has suspended actions under a US-brokered ceasefire with Cambodia following a land mine incident injuring two Thai soldiers. The ceasefire aimed to resolve territorial conflicts between the countries. Thailand demands further measures before resuming the truce actions, while Cambodia denies accusations of new mine-laying.

Updated: 10-11-2025 14:57 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Thailand has decided to suspend actions agreed upon in a US-mediated ceasefire with Cambodia. This announcement was made by Thailand's Prime Minister following a land mine explosion along the border that resulted in injuries to two Thai soldiers.

The ceasefire, which was signed during a summit in Malaysia, was intended to resolve escalating tensions and territorial disputes between the two Southeast Asian nations. The conflict had previously led to deadly clashes in July. The agreement included Thailand's release of 18 Cambodian soldiers and the removal of heavy weaponry and land mines from the border area.

Cambodia remains committed to the agreement, including demining efforts, and it has called on Thailand to proceed with the soldier release. However, accusations have surfaced from Thailand, alleging Cambodia has planted new mines, a claim Cambodia denies. Consequently, Thailand has postponed the release of the Cambodian soldiers as investigations continue.

