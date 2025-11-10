Debate Intensifies Over New Constitution Amendment Bill

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced efforts to ensure representation from all political parties in the joint parliamentary committee for the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill. The bill, which proposes the removal of prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers under arrest for 30 days, has been criticized by opposition parties.

Birla emphasized that the parliamentary panels should focus on issues that transcend political affiliations, advocating for the participation of all parties. Despite his efforts, major opposition parties like the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have decided not to be part of the committee.

The amendment and two other bills were introduced at the conclusion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. While the NCP-SP and YRSCP have agreed to join the committee, critics argue that the bill undermines the legal principle of presumed innocence until proven guilty. The government cites necessity as a response to specific incidents, notably involving the Delhi Chief Minister.