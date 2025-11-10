Left Menu

Legislative Leaders Gather for Groundbreaking Commonwealth Conference in Nagaland

The 22nd CPA India Region Zone III conference was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Nagaland. This event, aiming to harness legislative power for change, emphasizes regional development, good governance, and cultural recognition. Notable discussions include sustainable development and climate change impacts in the Northeast.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated the 22nd Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone III conference in Nagaland, stressing the critical role of legislative bodies as instruments of transformative change.

Addressing key parliamentary figures from the North Eastern States, Birla emphasized the importance of inclusive policymaking to bolster regional development. He pointed out that empowering local communities and granting international recognition to indigenous art and culture are crucial for progress. The Speaker praised technological adoption and democracy in the region, underpinning further development opportunities.

The conference features discussions on achieving sustainable development goals and handling climate change impacts amid natural disasters in the region. With sessions promoting environmental awareness and regional cooperation, this gathering seeks to foster responsive governance and strengthen ties within the India's Northeast.

