Rivalry Turns Fatal: The Bhalswa Dairy Tragedy

A revenge-driven murder unfolded in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, leading to the arrest of five suspects, including three juveniles, police confirmed on Monday.

The victim, identified as Karan, was discovered with severe injuries near a local water pipeline. By the time he was rushed to BJRM Hospital, he was declared dead.

An ongoing rivalry fueled by harassment led Sameer and his accomplices to orchestrate the fatal attack, involving strangulation and assault with bricks, police reported. Investigators continue to gather evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)