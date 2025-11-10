Left Menu

Rivalry Turns Fatal: The Bhalswa Dairy Tragedy

The Delhi Police arrested five individuals, including three juveniles, for the murder of Karan, a 20-year-old youth, in a revenge plot. Karan was fatally attacked in Bhalswa Dairy. The crime stemmed from ongoing conflicts with one of the suspects, Sameer. Further investigation is underway by the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:58 IST
  Country:
  • India

A revenge-driven murder unfolded in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, leading to the arrest of five suspects, including three juveniles, police confirmed on Monday.

The victim, identified as Karan, was discovered with severe injuries near a local water pipeline. By the time he was rushed to BJRM Hospital, he was declared dead.

An ongoing rivalry fueled by harassment led Sameer and his accomplices to orchestrate the fatal attack, involving strangulation and assault with bricks, police reported. Investigators continue to gather evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

