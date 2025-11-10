Family Tragedy: Brothers' Feud Leads to Double Murder

A family dispute turned deadly in West Godavari district as a 38-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and brother. The suspect, identified as G Srinivas, reportedly attacked his mother, Mahalakshmi, 60, and brother, Ravi Teja, 33, after a heated argument.

The accused turned himself in to the police shortly after the incident, confessing to the crimes. According to police statements, Srinivas felt aggrieved by what he perceived as his family's continuous support for his brother, a situation he claims led to harassment.

Police confirmed that both victims died at the scene due to their injuries. Srinivas was arrested and faces charges under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as investigators continue to uncover the details surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)