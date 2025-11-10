Gruesome Murder in Police Quarters: Unraveling a Tale of Rivalry

A 25-year-old man, Thamarai Selvan, was brutally murdered in police quarters by a five-member gang, reportedly due to professional rivalry, police revealed on Monday.

The attackers intercepted Selvan's motorcycle, leading to a horrific assault. Despite attempts to hide in a policeman's house, he was fatally attacked. Authorities quickly arrested one suspect and later apprehended four more, with efforts ongoing to catch additional suspects.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that rivalry linked to Selvan's real estate job could have motivated the attack. Police have launched a case as investigations proceed.

