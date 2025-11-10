Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Revival of J&K Trade Routes
Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, urges the reopening of traditional trade routes in Jammu and Kashmir, closed since the abrogation of Article 370. She emphasizes the need for dialogue and confidence-building measures beyond statehood restoration, advocating for historical routes to bolster regional ties and political outreach.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has urged the central government to reopen traditional trade routes in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the region has been severely restricted following the abrogation of Article 370.
Mehbooba, a former chief minister of J-K, believes the issue extends beyond statehood and should be addressed with dialogue and political initiatives. She advocates for the revival of historical trade and travel routes that connect communities across the Line of Control, including the Suchetgarh and Kargil–Skardu routes.
In response to comments by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Mehbooba highlighted the need for reframing narratives around terrorism and pointed to historical assassinations as broader examples. She asserts the PDP's role as a significant political force for J-K's future, despite current legislative disadvantages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
