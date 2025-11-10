Nepal Seals Border: Heightened Security During Bihar Elections
Nepal has closed its border with India at the Birgunj-Raxaul point. The closure, lasting 72 hours, coincides with the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Officials state this move is part of increased security measures to ensure peaceful polling operations in the neighboring country.
Nepal has implemented a temporary border closure with India at the Birgunj-Raxaul crossing. This decision comes ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 11, aiming to enhance security measures.
Officials confirmed that all border points in southern Nepal will remain closed for 72 hours. This step is taken to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain tranquility as the neighboring state conducts its polls.
Superintendent Heramba Sharma of the Mahottari District Police Office noted the movement was halted specifically to safeguard the elections in Bihar. The borders will be reopened following the conclusion of the voting process, he assured.
