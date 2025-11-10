Left Menu

Nepal Seals Border: Heightened Security During Bihar Elections

Nepal has closed its border with India at the Birgunj-Raxaul point. The closure, lasting 72 hours, coincides with the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Officials state this move is part of increased security measures to ensure peaceful polling operations in the neighboring country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:21 IST
Nepal Seals Border: Heightened Security During Bihar Elections
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has implemented a temporary border closure with India at the Birgunj-Raxaul crossing. This decision comes ahead of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 11, aiming to enhance security measures.

Officials confirmed that all border points in southern Nepal will remain closed for 72 hours. This step is taken to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain tranquility as the neighboring state conducts its polls. 

Superintendent Heramba Sharma of the Mahottari District Police Office noted the movement was halted specifically to safeguard the elections in Bihar. The borders will be reopened following the conclusion of the voting process, he assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Welfare Surge: Aiding Workers Towards a Secure Future

Rajasthan's Welfare Surge: Aiding Workers Towards a Secure Future

 India
2
Marco Bezzecchi's Perfect Ride Secures Victory at Portuguese GP

Marco Bezzecchi's Perfect Ride Secures Victory at Portuguese GP

 Portugal
3
IIT-Kharagpur Director Shines at Falling Walls Science Summit

IIT-Kharagpur Director Shines at Falling Walls Science Summit

 India
4
Inteva Products Expands in India with New Pune Plant and Future-Driven Technologies

Inteva Products Expands in India with New Pune Plant and Future-Driven Techn...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025