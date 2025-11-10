Hammanskraal Water Supply Restored as Phase 2 Clears Safety Hurdles

In a crucial step toward resolving Hammanskraal’s long-standing water crisis, the City of Tshwane, in partnership with the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and Magalies Water, has made notable strides in restoring safe and reliable drinking water to communities in the northern part of Pretoria. The effort is part of the larger Hammanskraal Intervention Project, which is being executed in four phases to sustainably improve water quality and expand access to clean water.

Phased Approach to Water Restoration

The Hammanskraal Intervention Project is designed to roll out clean water delivery in a structured and phased manner, ensuring not only infrastructure development but also adherence to regulatory standards for potable water. The project aligns with both South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6)—universal access to clean water and sanitation.

Phase 2 Commissioned: Areas Now Receiving Potable Water

Phase 2 (Module 2) of the project was commissioned on 29 July 2025 and services the following key areas:

Kudube Units 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and D

Majaneng Moshate (east of Makapanstad Road)

Jubilee Hospital

Dominican School for the Deaf

The journey to certification for potable use in Phase 2 was delayed due to several technical and infrastructure hurdles, but recent water quality tests confirm that water supplied to all areas except the hospital and school is now safe for human consumption.

Technical Challenges Slowed Rollout

Despite significant planning, Phase 2 encountered operational delays, primarily due to:

Integration with ageing infrastructure: Engineers had to work within a Brownfield environment, integrating new systems with existing, outdated water networks, requiring precise control over flow rates and pressure to avoid system failures and water losses.

Underestimated water demand: The initial design estimated water usage at 11 megalitres per day (ML/day). However, a City of Tshwane assessment in September 2025 revealed actual demand to be nearly 21 ML/day, far exceeding expectations. Phase 2’s current supply capacity stands at 12.5 ML/day.

These issues necessitated immediate mitigation to prevent supply disruptions and ensure water quality compliance.

Joint Interventions to Address Shortfalls

To stabilise supply while addressing the capacity gap, the City of Tshwane, DWS, and Magalies Water implemented several short- and medium-term solutions, including:

Redirecting extra water capacity from Module 1

Diverting 5 ML/day from Module 3 through the existing network

Temporarily isolating Jubilee Hospital and Dominican School for the Deaf from the Phase 2 supply line using isolation valves

This allowed targeted work on internal plumbing systems at these two facilities, ensuring that broader service areas could begin receiving water that meets national safety standards.

“Once internal water safety measures are verified and confirmed, a separate declaration for these sites will be issued,” the partners confirmed.

Water Quality Confirmed as Compliant

All water quality tests were conducted in line with SANS 241:2015, South Africa’s national benchmark for drinking water. The latest lab results confirm that the water currently supplied to the designated areas in Phase 2 is fit for human consumption.

This milestone is particularly significant for communities like Kudube and Majaneng Moshate, which have endured years of unsafe and inconsistent water supply. Residents in these areas are now receiving a safe, regulated water supply, marking a turning point in the long-running Hammanskraal water crisis.

Jubilee Hospital and Dominican School: Special Remediation Underway

Given the sensitive nature of these facilities, their water systems have been separated from the larger network to allow for focused remediation and internal water quality verification. Alternative water sources have been arranged to ensure no disruption to daily operations at the hospital and school during this process.

Ongoing Work on Phases 3 and 4

While Phase 2 nears completion, the focus is shifting to Phases 3 and 4, with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to completing the full intervention.

Progress updates will be issued as each remaining area meets full compliance with national water standards. The goal is to ensure long-term, equitable access to clean water for all communities in Hammanskraal.

Partnership Model Shows Success

This collaborative approach between local government, national departments, and regional water boards underscores the importance of intergovernmental cooperation in addressing complex service delivery challenges.

“This progress reflects a strong partnership between the City of Tshwane, DWS, and Magalies Water, working to ensure long-term, safe, and equitable access to drinking water for the Hammanskraal community,” reads a joint statement.

A Step Toward Restoring Public Trust

The successful restoration of potable water to key parts of Hammanskraal is not only a technical achievement, but also a symbol of renewed commitment to public health and service delivery. It demonstrates that with the right planning, partnerships, and political will, even long-standing crises can be resolved.