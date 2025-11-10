Left Menu

Rajasthan's Welfare Surge: Aiding Workers Towards a Secure Future

The Rajasthan government has disbursed Rs 804 crore to over 7.2 lakh workers over two years via various welfare schemes, including maternity assistance and accident aid. The initiatives aim to support workers from childbirth to retirement, enhancing dignity and security for Rajasthan's labor force.

The Rajasthan government announced it has allocated Rs 804 crore to benefit over 7.2 lakh registered workers through various welfare schemes over the past two years.

Among these initiatives, the Maternity Assistance Scheme has supported more than 10,000 laborer families with Rs 5.54 crore, granting Rs 20,000 for boys and Rs 21,000 for girls.

Furthermore, over 5,000 bereaved or injured families have received Rs 52.5 crore in aid. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma affirmed the government's commitment to workers at all life stages.

The government has also provided tool kits worth Rs 2,000 to 13,691 construction workers and linked workers with several pension and insurance schemes.

Moreover, incentives for civil service exam-successful workers' children include Rs 1 lakh for UPSC and Rs 50,000 for RAS preliminary candidates, with 80 candidates sharing Rs 40 lakh in support.

These efforts underscore the government's focus on the dignity, security, and inclusive growth of workers in Rajasthan.

