India-Sri Lanka Launch Joint Anti-Terror Drill ‘Mitra Shakti-2025’ in Belagavi

Marking another significant chapter in regional military cooperation, India and Sri Lanka today commenced the 11th edition of the Joint Military Exercise ‘MITRA SHAKTI-2025’ at the Foreign Training Node (FTN), Belagavi, Karnataka. Scheduled from 10 to 23 November 2025, the two-week-long bilateral exercise aims to enhance interoperability, mutual learning, and tactical coordination between the two South Asian neighbours in counter-terrorism and peacekeeping operations.

Strengthening Defence Bonds: RAJPUT and GAJABA Regiments in Action

The Indian contingent, consisting of 170 personnel, is primarily drawn from the RAJPUT Regiment, renowned for its operational history and combat experience. On the other side, the Sri Lankan Army is represented by 135 personnel, largely from the elite GAJABA Regiment, which has also played a prominent role in Sri Lanka’s internal security landscape.

The air components from both nations are also participating. 20 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and 10 Sri Lankan Air Force personnel have been inducted into the exercise, making it a joint tri-service undertaking in a focused operational setting.

UN Mandate and Sub-Conventional Warfare Focus

The core objective of MITRA SHAKTI-2025 is to rehearse and prepare joint operational responses in sub-conventional conflict environments under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, which pertains to peacekeeping and peace enforcement operations.

Both nations are aligning their military strategies in accordance with evolving global threats such as urban terrorism, insurgency, asymmetric warfare, and hybrid conflict. The exercise is tailored to strengthen the troops' capability in:

Raid and Search & Destroy missions

Heliborne operations

Close-quarters battle (CQB) and room clearing drills

Combat Reflex Shooting

Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR)

Casualty evacuation and battlefield medical support

Yoga and physical conditioning routines for stress management during operations

Drone Warfare and Helipad Security Drills

Reflecting the rising significance of unmanned systems and modern surveillance platforms, the exercise features practical training in the deployment of drones and counter-drone operations. Both contingents will also simulate helipad security protocols and casualty evacuation drills in hostile and semi-urban environments.

The emphasis on drone warfare, particularly the usage of Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), underscores the shared commitment to modernize battlefield tactics in response to emerging technologies used by non-state actors and terror groups.

Enhancing Tactical Interoperability and Mutual Learning

‘Mitra Shakti’, meaning "Strength through Friendship", is more than a military drill. It serves as a confidence-building measure and a platform for cross-training and knowledge sharing between two professional armed forces. The participating units will engage in real-time tactical scenarios, incorporating lessons learned from previous joint operations, to further refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for multinational peacekeeping missions.

Officers and troops from both sides will engage in after-action reviews, tabletop exercises, and simulation-based scenarios to develop a common understanding of threats and effective response strategies. These interactions are instrumental in cultivating military diplomacy and cross-cultural understanding, both critical to cooperative peace enforcement missions under the UN framework.

Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Defence Relations

Over the past decade, India and Sri Lanka have steadily deepened their military-to-military engagements, with Exercise Mitra Shakti forming a crucial component of this defence cooperation. The exercise began in 2013 and has since become a biennial fixture, alternating between the two countries.

This year’s edition comes at a time when both nations are placing greater strategic emphasis on maritime security, regional stability, and counter-terrorism. The enhanced political, diplomatic, and defence-level interactions have also seen a rise in joint patrols, training programs, and capacity-building efforts.

The exercise reflects India's Neighbourhood First policy and is aligned with its vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

Looking Ahead

The successful conduct of MITRA SHAKTI-2025 is expected to pave the way for more complex joint military exercises, higher levels of strategic planning, and greater synchronisation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations. With both nations having significant experience in dealing with internal conflicts, their collaborative efforts serve as a regional model for peace and stability in South Asia.

As MITRA SHAKTI-2025 progresses over the next fortnight, all eyes will be on the evolving coordination, operational excellence, and camaraderie between the two professional armies working toward shared peacekeeping and security objectives.