Parliamentary Panel Formation Stirs Political Landscape

A Joint Committee of Parliament is set to review bills for the removal of arrested prime ministers and ministers. Speaker Om Birla emphasizes cross-party representation. While some parties abstain, others join the initiative. The bill faces criticism over presumed guilt before trial.

Updated: 10-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:14 IST
  • India

The establishment of a Joint Committee of Parliament to examine bills for the removal of prime ministers and ministers under arrest for a month on serious charges is underway. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated on Monday his commitment to ensuring all political parties are represented in this proposed panel.

Speaking at a press conference, the Speaker emphasized that parliamentary panels should not be viewed politically, as such committees address issues that transcend partisan lines. Birla is making efforts to ensure comprehensive political representation in the committee, which is expected to be formed soon.

The initiative has sparked varied responses from opposition parties. While some, including Congress and Trinamool Congress, have chosen not to participate in the Joint Committee of Parliament to study the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, others such as NCP-SP and YRSCP have expressed willingness to be part of the 31-member committee. Controversy surrounds the bill, with opponents arguing it contradicts legal principles by suggesting automatic dismissal of arrested leaders if bail is not secured within a month. Proponents argue it's necessary to address issues like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's refusal to resign after his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

