India and Vietnam Deepen Defence Ties at 15th Defence Policy Dialogue

In a significant boost to India–Vietnam strategic relations, the 15th edition of the India-Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue (DPD) was held in Hanoi, co-chaired by India’s Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien. The dialogue reaffirmed the countries' commitment to deepening defence cooperation across both traditional and emerging domains, anchoring their partnership firmly within the broader Indo-Pacific strategic architecture.

Strengthening an Evolving Strategic Partnership

The India-Vietnam DPD serves as a cornerstone mechanism to review progress, identify new areas of collaboration, and guide the India–Vietnam Defence Partnership, a key pillar of the India–Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The 15th dialogue reflected growing convergence between the two nations on regional security and the shared vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Both sides reviewed notable progress made in recent years, particularly in:

Hydrographic cooperation

Capacity building and defence training

United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO)

Increased frequency of port calls and naval ship visits

Niche collaborations in artificial intelligence (AI) and shipyard upgrades

“We have witnessed consistent growth in our defence partnership, and today’s dialogue not only consolidates that progress but sets the stage for even deeper engagement,” said Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Expanding into New Strategic Domains

Recognizing the evolving threat landscape and opportunities for advanced cooperation, both delegations agreed to expand collaboration in key emerging sectors such as:

Cyber security and real-time information exchange

Military medicine and battlefield healthcare protocols

Expert-level exchanges and technical cooperation

Defence innovation and R&D partnerships

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global security dynamics, underlining their shared interest in maintaining peace and stability, particularly in the South China Sea and across the Indo-Pacific.

Agreements on Submarine Rescue and Defence Industry

A key outcome of the dialogue was the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on Mutual Submarine Search and Rescue Support, which establishes a structured framework for cooperation in submarine emergency operations, thereby enhancing the region’s maritime safety architecture.

Additionally, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed to strengthen defence industrial cooperation. This comprehensive agreement focuses on:

Transfer of Technology (ToT)

Collaboration in high-tech and core technology sectors

Joint R&D, joint ventures, and co-production models

Procurement of defence equipment and materials

Design and innovation exchange across defence platforms

These agreements are expected to significantly bolster Vietnam’s defence industrial capabilities, while opening new avenues for Indian defence exports and capacity-building.

“Vietnam is a trusted partner in India’s Act East Policy and an anchor in our Indo-Pacific strategy. Defence industrial collaboration is the next frontier of our bilateral relationship,” the Indian Defence Secretary remarked during the signing ceremony.

High-Level Engagements and Future Plans

On the sidelines of the DPD, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Vietnam’s Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang, and briefed him on the key decisions emerging from the dialogue. The leaders exchanged views on regional strategic stability, maritime cooperation, and the roadmap to implement the India–Vietnam Joint Vision Statement 2030.

It was also agreed that the next meeting of the ongoing Implementing Arrangement on Defence Industry Cooperation between India’s Department of Defence Production and Vietnam’s General Department of Defence Industry will take place in December 2025.

The 16th edition of the India–Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue will be held in India in 2026, further reinforcing the regular and institutionalized nature of defence diplomacy between the two countries.

A Robust Strategic Convergence

India and Vietnam share a longstanding history of defence cooperation, rooted in mutual trust and aligned regional interests. Over the past decade, this partnership has witnessed:

Training of Vietnamese naval and air force personnel at Indian defence academies

Line of Credit-based military equipment procurement

Joint Naval Exercises in the South China Sea and Indian Ocean

Strategic consultations in multilateral forums like ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus)

The two countries are also increasingly aligned in their maritime security priorities, including freedom of navigation, counter-piracy operations, and non-traditional security challenges such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).

Strategic Synergy for a Secure Indo-Pacific

The 15th India–Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue marks a milestone in the maturation of defence ties, as both nations continue to leverage their partnership to promote stability, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

As India’s strategic engagement with Southeast Asia deepens, Vietnam remains a linchpin in its Act East Policy, and defence diplomacy—backed by industrial collaboration and maritime synergy—is poised to take this relationship to new heights.