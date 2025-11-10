SECI, NHAI Partner to Power Delhi–Dehradun Highway with Solar Energy

In a landmark step towards achieving India’s Net Zero goal by 2070, the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop solar power infrastructure along the Delhi–Saharanpur–Dehradun Highway (NH-709B). This pioneering initiative focuses on installing solar power plants along the elevated corridor of Package-1 (Delhi Portion) of the highway in Phase-1, setting a national precedent for integrating renewable energy with highway infrastructure.

The MoU was signed in the esteemed presence of Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport & Highways, Shri Harsh Malhotra, along with senior officials including Shri V. Umashankar, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Shri Sanjay Sharma, Director, SECI Ltd.

Building Green Highways: The MoU in Focus

The collaboration aims to harness solar energy to power highway operations, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of transportation infrastructure. The initiative is among the first of its kind in India and part of a broader vision to transform highways into sustainable, energy-efficient corridors.

The solar installations will:

Utilize the space along the elevated stretches of highways, especially unused median and side areas

Generate clean, grid-connected renewable power

Reduce operational energy costs for lighting, toll plazas, and surveillance systems

Serve as a model for future green infrastructure development

Shri Harsh Malhotra emphasized the strategic relevance of this collaboration:

“This MoU underlines our government’s commitment to promoting renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. The integration of solar energy into highway design is an innovative and eco-friendly solution that aligns with our climate commitments and development goals.”

A Milestone in Sustainable Infrastructure

The highway solarization project is part of a growing push under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to green India's road networks. With the country hosting one of the world’s largest road infrastructures and a rapidly expanding expressway network, utilizing the available surface and elevated space for solar power generation offers massive potential.

This partnership aims to:

Reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from highway infrastructure

Promote the use of clean and decentralized energy sources

Demonstrate the feasibility of solar-powered expressways

Encourage public-private investment in green mobility and infrastructure

Shri Sanjay Sharma, Director of SECI, called the agreement a turning point in India's journey to achieve energy transition goals. He stated:

“We are not just building solar plants—we are rethinking how infrastructure can serve dual purposes of connectivity and sustainability. This project will act as a reference model for similar corridors across the country.”

A Vision Aligned with Net Zero 2070

This initiative directly contributes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a Net Zero carbon emitter by 2070, as announced at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). The government's renewable energy target includes:

500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030

50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from renewables

Reduction of carbon intensity of GDP by 45% by 2030

Highway solarization complements these goals by integrating clean energy solutions into transport and mobility, two sectors responsible for significant GHG emissions.

Future Potential and Replicability

The Delhi–Dehradun highway project is only the beginning. If successful, this model can be scaled across the national highway grid, including:

Solar rooftops and canopy structures at toll plazas and rest stops

Charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) powered by solar energy

Smart grid systems to manage surplus energy supply to nearby towns or government facilities

Shri Harsh Malhotra also hinted at the possibility of solar-integrated sound barriers, solar-powered signage, and solar fencing for enhanced security and visibility along highways.

“This is more than a pilot—it’s a policy shift,” the Minister said, adding, “We are showcasing that infrastructure growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”

Broader Policy and Industry Alignment

The MoU reflects growing synergy among central ministries, public sector units (PSUs), and green energy firms in India. It supports multiple national initiatives, including:

National Green Hydrogen Mission

Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME)

National Electric Mobility Mission

National Energy Efficiency Mission

The collaboration also resonates with international commitments under the Paris Agreement and India’s Updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), offering a homegrown solution for climate mitigation.

Lighting the Road Ahead

With climate change concerns rising globally, India’s infrastructure strategy is shifting gears towards sustainability and innovation. The SECI–NHAI MoU is a forward-looking step that demonstrates the marriage of technology, policy, and environmental stewardship.

As construction begins on the Delhi–Dehradun solarized corridor, India sends a clear signal: the future of infrastructure is green, smart, and self-powered.