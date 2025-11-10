Left Menu

Notorious Naxal Surrenders in Maharashtra

A hardcore Naxal with a bounty of Rs 3.5 lakh, Wargesh alias Kosa Manglu Uika, surrendered in Gondia district, Maharashtra. Previously active in violent activities, he laid down arms due to disillusionment with Maoist ideology and the influence of the state government's surrender policy.

Updated: 10-11-2025
A hardcore Naxal known as Wargesh alias Kosa Manglu Uika has surrendered to the authorities in Gondia district of Maharashtra. The surrender occurred in the presence of Gondia collector Prajit Nair and Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre on November 10, following his disillusionment with Maoist ideology.

Wargesh, a 26-year-old from Bedre in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, was previously part of the Jagargunda Dalam and Bhamragarh Area Committee of the South Gadchiroli Division under the Communist Party of India (Maoist). Known for violent activities, he was also involved in the Gatta Dalam and Chetna Natya Manch.

The Naxal leadership had placed a Rs 3.5 lakh reward on his head before his decision to renounce violence. Impressed by the state government's surrender policy, Wargesh chose to lay down his arms, marking a significant success for local law enforcement and government efforts to curb extremism.

