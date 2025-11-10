Navigating Today's Unpredictable Security Landscape

The evolving global security environment is fraught with volatility, uncertainty, and shifting power dynamics, according to a senior Indian Army officer.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander for the South Western Command, addressed these concerns during a two-day security seminar held at Jaipur Military Station. The event, organized in collaboration with Delhi's Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), sought to emphasize a 'Whole-of-Nation Approach' to tackling future conflicts.

The seminar aims to enhance cooperation across the armed forces, civil administration, academic realms, and industry sectors, thereby developing a cohesive national security strategy. Lt. Gen. Singh argued that modern conflicts, expanding beyond physical battlegrounds, increasingly target economic systems, civil infrastructure, and cyber networks. He urged a shift to a national-centric mindset, promoting national security as a collective responsibility essential to the country's resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)