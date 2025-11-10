Left Menu

Trump Administration Seeks Relief in SNAP Funding Dispute Amid Shutdown

The Trump administration has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a judge's order on funding food aid for low-income Americans. Despite efforts to resolve the government shutdown, legal challenges continue over the partial funding of the SNAP program, affecting 42 million beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:11 IST
Trump Administration Seeks Relief in SNAP Funding Dispute Amid Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration on Monday appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a federal judge's order mandating complete funding of food aid for 42 million low-income Americans even as steps are being taken to end the government shutdown.

In a letter to the justices, administration lawyers indicated that resolving the shutdown would render their request concerning SNAP funding unnecessary.

Legal challenges persist following the administration's decision to only partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion

Bihar on High Alert Amid Red Fort Explosion

 India
2
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify for Trapped Hamas Fighters

Diplomatic Efforts Intensify for Trapped Hamas Fighters

 Global
3
Odisha on High Alert Following New Delhi Blast

Odisha on High Alert Following New Delhi Blast

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Eight Perish in Delhi Blast

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Eight Perish in Delhi Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025