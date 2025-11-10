Trump Administration Seeks Relief in SNAP Funding Dispute Amid Shutdown
The Trump administration has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a judge's order on funding food aid for low-income Americans. Despite efforts to resolve the government shutdown, legal challenges continue over the partial funding of the SNAP program, affecting 42 million beneficiaries.
The Trump administration on Monday appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a federal judge's order mandating complete funding of food aid for 42 million low-income Americans even as steps are being taken to end the government shutdown.
In a letter to the justices, administration lawyers indicated that resolving the shutdown would render their request concerning SNAP funding unnecessary.
Legal challenges persist following the administration's decision to only partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the government shutdown.
