Mine Blast Injures Army Jawan at LoC
An army jawan was injured in a mine blast while patrolling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident occurred in the Tain Mankote area. The injured jawan received first aid and was subsequently airlifted to Udhampur for further medical treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:40 IST
- Country:
- India
An army jawan sustained injuries following a mine blast at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, as per official reports. The blast occurred in the Tain Mankote area of Mendhar tehsil when the jawan reportedly stepped on a mine during a routine patrol.
The injured jawan, identified as an Agniveer, received immediate first aid treatment at a nearby Army post before being airlifted to Udhampur to receive specialized medical care.
The incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by military personnel stationed along the volatile border region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- jawan
- mine blast
- LoC
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Poonch
- injured
- patrolling
- Agniveer
- Udhampur
Advertisement
ALSO READ
8 people killed, several injured in the blast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Jammu and Kashmir Police Act Against Bail Misuse in UAPA Cases
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit LNJP hospital to meet those injured in the blast near Red Fort, say sources.
Tragedy Strikes: Porter Dies in Poonch Gorge Fall
Injured in Slovak Train Collision Remain Hospitalized