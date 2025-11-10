Mine Blast Injures Army Jawan at LoC

An army jawan sustained injuries following a mine blast at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, as per official reports. The blast occurred in the Tain Mankote area of Mendhar tehsil when the jawan reportedly stepped on a mine during a routine patrol.

The injured jawan, identified as an Agniveer, received immediate first aid treatment at a nearby Army post before being airlifted to Udhampur to receive specialized medical care.

The incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by military personnel stationed along the volatile border region.

(With inputs from agencies.)