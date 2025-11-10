Left Menu

Mine Blast Injures Army Jawan at LoC

An army jawan was injured in a mine blast while patrolling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident occurred in the Tain Mankote area. The injured jawan received first aid and was subsequently airlifted to Udhampur for further medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:40 IST
Mine Blast Injures Army Jawan at LoC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An army jawan sustained injuries following a mine blast at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, as per official reports. The blast occurred in the Tain Mankote area of Mendhar tehsil when the jawan reportedly stepped on a mine during a routine patrol.

The injured jawan, identified as an Agniveer, received immediate first aid treatment at a nearby Army post before being airlifted to Udhampur to receive specialized medical care.

The incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by military personnel stationed along the volatile border region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

 India
2
Leaders Mourn Delhi Explosion Tragedy

Leaders Mourn Delhi Explosion Tragedy

 India
3
High Alert in Maharashtra: Security Intensified Following Delhi Blast

High Alert in Maharashtra: Security Intensified Following Delhi Blast

 India
4
Assam BJP Accuses Congress of Favoring East Bengal-Origin Muslims

Assam BJP Accuses Congress of Favoring East Bengal-Origin Muslims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025