Himachal CM Accuses Govt of Withholding Disaster Relief Funds

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu claims the state hasn't received the promised Rs 1,500 crore relief. Heavy rains had caused severe damage and casualties. The CM announced financial aid increases for disaster victims and launched initiatives for recovery, including a beekeeping program in Mandi district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the central government of failing to deliver a promised Rs 1,500 crore relief package following recent devastating natural disasters in the state.

Sukhu highlighted the state's dire need for support, citing over 400 deaths and widespread infrastructure damage due to landslides and floods caused by heavy monsoon rains. Addressing a gathering in Mandi town, he announced increased financial assistance for the affected and highlighted the allocation of Rs 81 crore to 4,914 affected individuals through Direct Benefit Transfer.

The Chief Minister also announced initiatives to support economic recovery, including the launch of the Madhu Mandav initiative to promote beekeeping in disaster-affected areas, aiming to provide livelihood opportunities to affected families. The program will offer training and support, with honey marketed under the 'Him-Era Mandav' brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

