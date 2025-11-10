High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Following Red Fort Blast: Comprehensive Security Measures Undertaken

In the aftermath of a tragic blast at Red Fort that resulted in eight fatalities, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the police to be on high alert statewide.

Chief Minister Adityanath sought a comprehensive report on the incident from Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna. In response, DGP Krishna outlined detailed measures for district police heads, emphasizing ground-level supervision in crowded and sensitive areas.

Law enforcement agencies have mobilized Quick Response Teams, Anti-Terrorist Squads, and bomb disposal units. Enhanced foot patrols and thorough vehicle screenings are being executed across public transportation hubs and popular commercial locations to ensure heightened security.

