High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Following Red Fort Blast: Comprehensive Security Measures Undertaken
Following a deadly blast at Red Fort, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered heightened police vigilance statewide. The DGP directed district police to enhance surveillance, deploy Quick Response Teams, and ensure robust monitoring at sensitive zones like transport hubs and temples to ensure public safety.
In the aftermath of a tragic blast at Red Fort that resulted in eight fatalities, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the police to be on high alert statewide.
Chief Minister Adityanath sought a comprehensive report on the incident from Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna. In response, DGP Krishna outlined detailed measures for district police heads, emphasizing ground-level supervision in crowded and sensitive areas.
Law enforcement agencies have mobilized Quick Response Teams, Anti-Terrorist Squads, and bomb disposal units. Enhanced foot patrols and thorough vehicle screenings are being executed across public transportation hubs and popular commercial locations to ensure heightened security.

