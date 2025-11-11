Ecuador Takes Swift Action After Prison Riot: Transfer of High-Risk Inmates

In a bold move to counteract the influence of criminal gangs within its prisons, Ecuador has transferred 300 high-risk inmates to a newly established maximum-security facility. This effort comes just after a deadly riot claimed the lives of 31 inmates in a southern prison.

Included in the transfer is the former Vice President Jorge Glas, whose lawyer has raised human rights violations concerns over images shared by President Daniel Noboa. The prisoners, including Glas, were moved to the Encuentro Prison in Santa Elena province, designed to diminish gang influence.

Interior Minister John Reimberg underscored that the violence has been tolerated for too long, highlighting the government's commitment to cutting off any further communication and illicit activities from within the penal system.