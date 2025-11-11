Left Menu

Ecuador Takes Swift Action After Prison Riot: Transfer of High-Risk Inmates

Ecuador transferred 300 high-risk inmates, including ex-Vice President Jorge Glas, to a new maximum-security prison following a deadly riot. This move aims to weaken criminal gangs controlling overcrowded jails. The proactive measure was announced by President Daniel Noboa as part of an effort to restore order and reduce violence.

Updated: 11-11-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 07:01 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to counteract the influence of criminal gangs within its prisons, Ecuador has transferred 300 high-risk inmates to a newly established maximum-security facility. This effort comes just after a deadly riot claimed the lives of 31 inmates in a southern prison.

Included in the transfer is the former Vice President Jorge Glas, whose lawyer has raised human rights violations concerns over images shared by President Daniel Noboa. The prisoners, including Glas, were moved to the Encuentro Prison in Santa Elena province, designed to diminish gang influence.

Interior Minister John Reimberg underscored that the violence has been tolerated for too long, highlighting the government's commitment to cutting off any further communication and illicit activities from within the penal system.

